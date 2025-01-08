Prince Andrew has been reported to police after being accused of using a false name to register a company.

The Duke of York, 64, used the pseudonym ‘Andrew Inverness’ when in 2002 he set up business Naples Gold Limited with sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch.

Now Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign group, has submitted a complaint to Scotland Yard to accuse the prince of using false information in documents filed to Companies House.

The Metropolitan Police is currently assessing the report to determine whether any further action is required.

Mr. Smith told The Telegraph that Andrew ‘must be held to the highest standards’ and ‘the royals appear to believe they can act with impunity’.

Andrew has used the pseudonym for four companies registered at Companies House.

It is thought to have derived from one of his less well-known titles, the Earl of Inverness, which was given to him by Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson.

Mr Smith said: ‘The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the UK faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way. While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards.’

On Sunday it emerged that the firm managing Andrew’s private investments had shut down.

Urramoor limited, which Andrew had ‘significant control over’, has applied to be struck off and dissolved, documents filed to Companies House last week show.

It comes just a year after the investment company was bailed out by a mystery donor.

Urramoor somehow secured £210,000 worth of funding in the form of non-redeemable shares in December 2023, documents filed at the time revealed.

The company was £208,000 in the red before it received the cash from an anonymous source.

Prince Andrew initially up the investment fund under the name HRH Andrew Inverness in 2013.

It was established around 18 months after his trade envoy role was taken off him due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision to shut Urramoor down was signed by the company’s director Arthur Lancaster on January 3.