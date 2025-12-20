Projects that will soon transform Ethiopia 



-Nuclear power program and new oil refinery/gas facilities to boost energy independence and industry.





-Development of a new, massive international airport near Bishoftu and ongoing railway network expansion.





-A commitment to build 1.5 million new housing units.



-A major fertilizer factory, including an agreement with Aliko Dangote.





-Focus on textiles, apparel, leather, agro-processing, chemicals, and metal/engineering.





-EthERNet aims to upgrade university networks for high-speed connectivity.





-UN-backed initiative supporting conflict-affected areas like Tigray with essential services and GBV survivor support.



