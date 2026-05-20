PROMINENT UPND FIGURE TAPSON KASOSO DITCHES PARTY, GOES INDEPENDENT IN SOLWEZI NORTH



Solwezi, Zambia

By The Debate



A prominent UPND figure in North-Western Province, Tapson Kasoso, has announced his decision to contest the Solwezi North parliamentary seat as an independent candidate after reportedly parting ways with the ruling party’s adoption process.





Kasoso is expected to file his nomination papers on Thursday at the Solwezi Civic Centre ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.





The development has sent shockwaves through the political landscape in Solwezi North, with supporters and political observers closely monitoring the impact his decision could have on the UPND’s support base in the constituency.





Kasoso, who has been regarded as one of the influential grassroots mobilisers in the area, is said to have enjoyed significant support among party structures and local communities in Solwezi North.





While details surrounding his decision to abandon the UPND ticket remain unclear, sources close to the development indicate that dissatisfaction with the party’s adoption process may have contributed to the move.





His decision now sets the stage for what is expected to be a highly contested race in Solwezi North, with analysts predicting a possible split in votes within the ruling party’s traditional support base.





Efforts to get an official comment from UPND officials in North-Western Province proved unsuccessful by press time.





Kasoso’s nomination filing at the Solwezi Civic Centre is expected to attract supporters, party members, and other stakeholders as campaigns intensify ahead of the elections.



Credit:North-Western My Home