PROMINENT ZIMBABWEAN JOURNALIST HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO CRITICISES BOTSWANA LEADERSHIP

PROMINENT ZIMBABWEAN JOURNALIST CRITICISES BOTSWANA LEADERSHIP

Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has criticised Botswana’s leadership for focusing on political disputes instead of the country’s urgent problems.

Chin’ono made the remarks after recent allegations that the Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS), Peter Magosi, helped the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) win the 2024 general elections.

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) leader Dumelang Saleshando claimed President Duma Boko confided in him about Magosi’s role.

Motlatsi Molapisi, chairperson of the UDC and leader of the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), said he had no knowledge of any collaboration between the DIS and the UDC.

Chin’ono said: “These guys are too playful. Hospitals need medication, the economy is sluggish, and yet they are spending time on useless debates instead of dealing with the country’s real problems.”

He added that he had been reading posts from Batswana complaining about governance and economic issues, asking: “What is going on in Botswana? Are things not working out as they expected?”

Chin’ono’s comments have drawn attention to Botswana’s political debates and growing public concern over national challenges.

By Isaac Pinielo