Prophet Passion Java Announces Zimbabwe Night of Wonders 2: A December Miracle

Prophet Passion Java To Hold Zimbabwe Night Of Wonders 2 In December

A Spectacular Follow-Up to a Stellar Event

Prophet Passion Java, the dynamic leader of Passion Java Ministries and Kingdom Embassy church, has stirred the hearts of thousands with the announcement of the Zimbabwe Night of Wonders 2 set for December.

This declaration follows the success of the inaugural event at the National Sports Stadium on May 9, where the spectacle of faith and miracles was on full display.

Writing on his Facebook page, Prophet Passion Java announced,

“Zimbabwe Night of Wonders 2 … this December!”

Echoes of Gratitude and Triumph

Taking to Instagram, Prophet Passion shared images from the May event, expressing heartfelt thanks to his followers.

“Kuita kuzadza nevanhu vashoma thank you Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 last night was really a wonder,” he penned, highlighting the event’s impressive turnout despite not reaching full capacity.

The spiritual leader’s posts have resonated with his audience, as another heartfelt message on Facebook reads,

“Thank you Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 for last night it was really a wonder!!!!”

Praise from the Digital Congregation

The online community has lavished praise on Prophet Passion for orchestrating such an illustrious event. @salembhohani hailed, “Congratulations, my brother, for a night of wonders.”

It was a success… definition of faith.” Similarly, Rose Mudiwa marvelled at the “first-class” double-storey stage, while @ChefDaphy ZW commended the prophet for “raising the flag of our country Zimbabwe” and bringing “AMERICAN Standards” to the nation.

Record-breaking moments and Stellar Performances

Just two months earlier, Prophet Passion Java shattered attendance records at the “Night of Wonders” church service at the City Sports Centre.

The event drew Zimbabwe’s elite socialites, celebrities, and international stars like South African Amapiano sensation DJ Tira, who received a special prophecy from the Prophet.

The night was further electrified by Jah Prayzah’s polished musical performance, captivating the audience.

As the December event approaches, anticipation builds for another unforgettable night where faith, entertainment, and unity converge under the leadership of Prophet Passion Java.