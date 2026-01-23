PROPHET SEER 1 URGES ZAMBIANS TO SUPPORT ARMY COMMANDER AGAINST ILLEGAL MINING CRISIS

SEER 1 URGES ZAMBIANS TO SUPPORT ARMY COMMANDER AGAINST ILLEGAL MINING CRISIS





Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Andrew Ejimandu, better known as Seer 1, has issued a warning to Zambians about the potential consequences of supporting illegal mining activities in the country.





Speaking passionately about the issue, Seer 1 compared Zambia’s situation to that of Nigeria, where illegal oil drilling has fueled the rise of dangerous militancy.





Seer 1, who has been a vocal critic of illegal mining, emphasized that while some might criticize Zambia’s Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Geoffrey Zyeele, for his tough stance on the matter, or even President Hakainde Hichilema for his firm directives, the two men were ultimately acting in the country’s best interests.





He urged Zambians to support their leadership in the efforts to curb illegal mining, which he believes could have disastrous long-term consequences for the country.





He recalled the early days of illegal oil drilling in Nigeria, where the situation initially seemed harmless.





“Kidnapping started like a joke in Nigeria when a group of illegal oil drillers began kidnapping foreign expatriates,” he explained.





“At first, many people clapped for them because the government wasn’t allowing us access to our oil.”



However, Seer 1 noted that the government’s lack of action allowed the situation to escalate uncontrollably.





“What started as a joke became a widespread issue, and now kidnapping has become a fashionable crime,” he warned.



The Nigerian pastor added that militants in his home country, originally fueled by illegal oil activities, are now more equipped than the nation’s military forces.





He pointed out that, in some cases, the militants are better armed than the soldiers sent to combat them.



“If you look at the pictures of these militants, you might mistake them for military officers on the front line,” Ejimandu said.





“These are the offspring of illegal oil drilling, and in many cases, they are better equipped than our own military.”



Ejimandu urged Zambians to take the potential dangers of illegal mining seriously, stating that while politics may fuel some of the support for such activities, it should never come at the cost of the people’s lives or peace





“Let those supporting illegal mining in Zambia desist from it,” he said. “Don’t play politics with people’s lives.”





Meanwhile, the Nigerian pastor called for a united effort to help Zambia combat illegal mining before it becomes too late, urging citizens to rally behind the country’s Army Commander in the battle for a safer, cleaner Zambia.





“Let us support the Army Commander in his efforts to sanitize Zambia before it’s too late,” he said.