Prophet Uebert Angel has stepped on Zambian soil, 7 years after he was denied entry into the country

PROPHET-CUM-DIPLOMAT STEPS FOOT ON ZAMBIAN SOIL



By Muvi Reporter



Controversial Prophet, Uebert Angel has stepped on Zambian soil, seven years after he was denied entry into the country.



On 4th May 2017, the flamboyant Zimbabwean Prophet, who is also founder of a Pentecostal ministry called Spirit Embassy, was denied entry into Zambia by immigration authorities.



The 45-year-old who real name is Uebert Mudzanire was travelling from the United Kingdom in the company of his wife and two others, aboard an Emirates flight.



After arriving at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at around 15:00 hours, he and his entourage were refused entry and subsequently made to return to the UK on the same plane.



He was scheduled to have a Crusade as well as a “Millionaire Academy” meeting, where people were charged K2, 000 to attend.



Then Republican President, Edgar Lungu explained that he had the right to protect and defend Zambia’s values even if it meant denying any person entry into the country.



He stressed that Zambia, as a sovereign state, had the right to decide who comes and goes out of the country.



Prophet Uebert Angel is known for his prophecy, miracles and claims to have the power to heal.



Then Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili announced that Government would not allow the so-called Men of God with dubious practices or unknown intentions to come and ply their prophetic trade in Zambia.



She said government was concerned that the evangelical, prophetic and pentecostal movements had been infiltrated by magicians, charlatans and false prophets.



This angered many of his followers, including Malawian Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering, who calls himself the spiritual son of Uebert Angel.



Prophet Bushiri accused two prominent Zambian Bishops, Joe Imakando and Joshua Banda, of using Zambian authorities to persecute Men of God both within and outside the Country.



However, Government stood firm and did not allow the Prophet-cum-Diplomat to enter the Country.



Seven years later, Prophet Uebert Angel is set to host a Crusade at Show Grounds arena in Lusaka on Saturday, 10th August, 2024.



He arrived on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024, and unconfirmed reports have indicated that a “Millionaire Academy” meeting has been set for 12th August, 2024.



