Prophet Walter Magaya Arrested Outside Harare Magistrate Court

Prophet Walter Magaya was arrested today at the Harare Magistrate Court’s parking lot.

He was apprehended by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Authorities have not yet disclosed the reasons for his arrest, promising to provide details in due course.

Arrest follows court postponements

Prophet Magaya was leaving the court with his legal team when the arrest occurred, H-Metro reveals. He was at the Harare Magistrates Court for his rape trial.

His rape trial was postponed to tomorrow, while his fraud trial was deferred to 27 March, pending High Court indictment.

Walter Magaya’s Rape Case

According to court documents, the allegations against Magaya go back to 2013, when he reportedly met one complainant for a prayer session. Prosecutors allege that he made sexual advances and subsequently committed rape at a hotel in Harare, with further incidents claimed to have taken place on two additional occasions involving the same woman.

Magaya is also facing separate allegations of sexual assault in 2018 concerning another woman in South Africa. Court papers state that the complainant was allegedly brought to South Africa under the pretext of conducting business related to machinery and raw materials. Prosecutors claim that, with the assistance of his aides, Magaya allegedly assaulted the woman during the trip and again later in October 2018 at his Marlborough offices in Harare.

Records show that the complainant attempted to report the incidents at Waterfalls and Harare Central police stations in 2018, but the matter reportedly did not proceed at the time, allegedly due to Magaya’s influence.

He was arrested on 1 November 2025 during a surprise raid.