PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, WARNS MUBA’SA



Lusaka… Monday April 7, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed constitutional amendments being considered by President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, warning that the changes could pave the way for the establishment of a one-party state.



In a statement issued by the party’s National Youth Secretary, Stanley Muba’sa, the proposed amendments were described as a calculated move to undermine Zambia’s democracy.



He stated that the changes were designed to give more power to the executive, particularly through the proposal to increase the number of nominated Members of Parliament (MPs) by the President.





Mr. Muba’sa disclosed that such a move would allow the President to outnumber elected MPs in Parliament, especially if the ruling party were to lose its majority in a general election.



He argued that this would enable the President to manipulate laws at will and impose leadership, thereby weakening the principle of representative democracy.





He warned that if the amendments succeeded, the next likely step would be to change the presidential term limits.



According to him, with a majority of nominated MPs loyal to the executive, the President could influence them to extend or remove term limits altogether, allowing him to remain in power indefinitely.





He questioned whether such a development would strengthen democracy, suggesting it would instead usher in dictatorship.



Mr. Muba’sa urged Zambians to remain vigilant and resist any attempts to undermine the separation of powers.





He emphasized that the National Assembly must remain independent from executive control to preserve democratic integrity.



Rather than focusing on constitutional changes, the Socialist Party called on the government to prioritize the economy.





Mr. Muba’sa suggested that urgent attention should be directed toward abolishing neoliberal capitalist policies, which he claimed were responsible for widespread corruption, load shedding, and the rising cost of essential commodities such as mealie meal and fuel.





He further urged the ruling UPND to familiarize itself with the Socialist Party’s manifesto and consider implementing its proposed solutions.





He suggested that President Hichilema should consult SP leader Dr. Fred M’membe for advice on addressing economic challenges.





Mr. Muba’sa concluded by stressing the need for Zambians to take ownership of the economy, warning against a system where citizens remain passive observers while national resources are controlled by a few.