PS KAWANA POINTS TO MUNIR ZULU’S SENTENCE AS WARNING AGAINST ONLINE MISCONDUCT



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has underscored the importance of the newly enacted cyber law, emphasizing its necessity in addressing the growing misuse of digital platforms across the country.



Speaking during a town stakeholders meeting in Livingstone, Mr. Kawana said the law is a crucial step toward restoring order and responsibility in the cyberspace.



He added that the cyberspace has seen a decline and a surge in harmful and misleading content.



The PS noted that online platforms are increasingly being used to spread false information, harass individuals, and incite unrest.



He cited the recent sentencing of former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu, who was handed an 18-month prison term, as a reminder of the consequences of online misconduct.



Mr. Kawana also added that while cyberspace is valuable for communication and business, it has been dangerously unregulated for too long, adding that the new law is meant to strike a balance between freedom of expression and accountability for one’s actions online.



