🟪 PUTIN IS NOW PASSING THE BILL TO RUSSIA’S OLIGARCHS



According to reports, Russian oligarchs transferred approximately 220 billion rubles in “voluntary donations” following a closed-door meeting with Vladimir Putin in March.





The figure is staggering.



It is reportedly nearly 130 times greater than the amount originally projected from such contributions for the entire year.



According to sources, Putin used the meeting to make it clear that the war would continue and that Russia’s largest businesses were expected to help fund the effort.





Whether these payments are truly “voluntary” is a question many Russians are likely asking.



After all, in Russia, “voluntary” can sometimes mean volunteering before someone volunteers you.





What makes this significant is not just the amount of money involved.



It is what it suggests.



For much of the war, ordinary Russians have carried the burden through inflation, mobilization, labor shortages, and economic disruption.





Now, some of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential figures are reportedly being asked to contribute as well.



Wars become increasingly difficult to sustain when the costs begin spreading across every layer of society.





Workers feel it.



Families feel it.



Businesses feel it.



And eventually, even oligarchs feel it.



The Kremlin insists Russia can continue fighting indefinitely.





But asking billionaires for hundreds of billions of rubles is not the behavior of a government that believes the war is free.



Someone always pays the bill.



And increasingly, it appears Moscow is looking for more people to help cover it.