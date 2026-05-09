Putin links Ukraine war to WWII victory during Russia’s Victory Day speech



Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a major speech during Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow, drawing direct comparisons between World War II and the ongoing war in Ukraine.





During the address, Putin praised Russian troops involved in what Moscow calls its “special military operation,” claiming they are confronting what he described as aggressive forces backed and armed by NATO countries.





Putin stated that Russian forces would ultimately achieve victory, comparing the current conflict to the Soviet Union’s triumph during World War II.

Victory Day celebrations have traditionally been used by Moscow to showcase Russia’s military strength, including tanks and nuclear-capable missile systems.





However, this year’s parade reportedly featured no tanks or major heavy military equipment moving through Red Square, marking a noticeable contrast from previous years.