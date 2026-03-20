Putin’s plan for demilitarization fails as Ukraine develops Europe’s largest army and drone warfare capabilities…





It appears that Russia’s plan to “demilitarize” Ukraine has indeed backfired. Since the 2022 invasion, Ukraine has transformed into one of Europe’s most formidable military powers, largely due to extensive battlefield experience and rapid innovation, particularly in drone warfare.





With approximately one million people in its armed forces, Ukraine now has one of the largest armies in Europe, second only to Russia. Unlike many other armies, possessing extensive modern combat experience.

Before the 2022 invasion, Ukraine’s active personnel was significantly smaller, but wartime mobilization has dramatically increased its numbers, surpassing major NATO powers like France, Germany, and the UK.





Ukraine has become a global hub for drone innovation out of necessity. It has established a separate branch of its armed forces for drone systems and is set to produce millions of drones.

Ukrainian engineers have developed a range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), from inexpensive, disposable FPV (first-person-view) drones that can destroy expensive tanks to sophisticated long-range models capable of striking targets 3,000 km away. This expertise is now being exported, with Ukrainian specialists advising forces in the Middle East on how to counter drone attacks.





Ukraine’s innovative tactics are forcing Western militaries, including the U.S. Army, to rewrite their own battle doctrines. The effectiveness of low-cost drones against traditional military hardware like tanks and ships is changing the calculus of modern combat. NATO countries are studying Ukraine’s rapid development and deployment of new technologies, which can go from concept to battlefield in weeks.





The war has fundamentally altered European security. In response to the invasion, NATO has called Russia the most “direct threat” to Western security and has significantly bolstered its eastern flank. The conflict also prompted Finland to join the alliance.

European nations have been forced to reassess their defense policies and increase military spending. In this new environment, Ukraine is seen less as a simple aid recipient and more as a critical security partner with invaluable combat experience.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has even suggested that Ukraine’s army could form the “backbone” of a future united European military force.