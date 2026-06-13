RAMAPHOSA FIGHTS BACK! PRESIDENT RUSHES TO COURT TO STOP IMPEACHMENT SHOWDOWN





President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched an urgent legal challenge aimed at stopping Parliament’s impeachment process before it gathers momentum, setting the stage for a dramatic constitutional battle.





The President has filed an urgent interdict seeking to halt the proceedings as a parliamentary impeachment committee prepares to begin substantive work on the controversial Phala Phala matter.





Ramaphosa’s move comes amid growing political pressure and renewed scrutiny over allegations linked to the cash-in-sofa scandal that has dominated headlines for years.





If successful, the court application could delay or suspend the impeachment process entirely. Opposition parties, however, are expected to fiercely oppose the bid, arguing that Parliament must be allowed to carry out its constitutional oversight role.





The high-stakes legal showdown is now set to become one of the most closely watched political battles in South Africa.