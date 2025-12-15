RAMAPHOSA SUCCESSION SHOCKER! SIX ANC HEAVYWEIGHTS GEAR UP FOR 2027 POWER BATTLE





A quiet but fierce succession storm is brewing inside the ANC as six senior party heavyweights begin manoeuvring to take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the explosive 2027 leadership race.





Sources deep inside Luthuli House say the corridors of power are buzzing with whispered campaigns and behind the scenes alliances.





Among the names doing the rounds are Ronald Lamola, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Thoko Didiza, and Paul Mashatile all seen as key contenders as factions regroup for the next showdown.





According to insiders, the real battle may come down to Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who are fast emerging as frontrunners. But in a dramatic twist, President Ramaphosa is said to be quietly throwing his weight behind Thoko Didiza, a move that could upend the balance of power and split the party’s top structures.





With four years to go, the fight for the ANC’s future has already begun and it’s set to be brutal.