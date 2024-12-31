Rapper Drake reiterated the call for incarcerated musician Tory Lanez to be released.

The Search and Rescue, composer, who appeared on the ‘Drizzmas Giveaway’ stream with Adin Ross on December 26, did not provide any clear justification to back his call.

Early this year, Drake was reported to have shared a photo of Lanez on his Instagram page with a subtle caption purportedly championing a cause for the jailed artiste.

Fans may, therefore, not be surprised by Drake’s latest appeal, which would most likely go nowhere.

On the show, Drake expressed excitement over the release of American rapper Young Thug and hinted at a future collaboration before trying to make a case for Tory Lanez.

“Shout-out to Thug, I can’t wait until Thug drops. Drake and Thugger, of course…Welcome home,” he said, before adding, “Free up T, man. Free up T… I know they don’t want to hear me say that. Free up T,” referring to Tory Lanez.

Tory is serving a 10-year prison term for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet. He was found guilty in December 2022 related to the shooting in 2020.

Drake’s appeal for the singer-rapper, who has maintained his innocence, comes days after Megan Thee Stallion filed a restraining order on Tuesday, December 17.

She had petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent Tory Lanez (aka Daystar Peterson) from “orchestrating harassment” against her through third parties while in prison.

Court documents, available to some news outlets, allege that Tory Lanez had been harassing Megan from prison through third parties on social media.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion premiered her much-anticipated project, Megan: In Her Own Words at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The film tells the behind-the-scenes story of the singer’s rise to fame. It also provides some insight into her life at the time the Tory Lanez shooting case was being heard in court.

In August, Tory Lanez released two new songs that some fans believed were casting insinuations at Megan Thee Stallion. The songs are Cell 245 and Wish I Never Met You.

The rapper announced his Prison Tapes series, saying he had “cracked the code” of how he and his engineer could still record music over the jail phone and still keep the quality as “professional.”.