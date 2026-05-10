Rapper Trick Daddy says he does not date women over 40 because he finds them too unromantic.





The Miami rapper made the comments during a recent interview on “The Art of Dialogue” podcast. He says he prefers partners who match his lifestyle and energy levels.





He also claims that women over 40 often have a different approach to romance and connection. “They are too unromantic,” he said. The remarks quickly spread online and drew mixed reactions.





In a separate interview, he called women over 35 “damaged goods” and “too emotional.”