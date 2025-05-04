REAL CHANGE WON’T WAIT—YOUNG LEADERS LIKE MULAZA KAIRA AREN’T ASKING FOR PERMISSION TO DELIVER



The FOX Newspaper | Editorial



In response to Laura Miti’s recent reflections on Mulaza Kaira’s entry into politics, it’s important to set the record straight—not with malice, but with clarity, conviction, and a dose of reality.



Yes, we agree: our political system has long been plagued by performative leadership and token promises. But to paint every effort by a young aspirant with the same old brush is to miss a historic shift in the making.



Hon Mulaza Kaira, known to many as Macky 2, is not just offering symbolism—he’s showing what leadership looks like before power is handed over. A borehole today isn’t a bribe; it’s a signal that he doesn’t believe in waiting until elections are over to start acting. It’s a message that service doesn’t begin with swearing in—it begins with showing up.





The claim that MPs cannot bring development is technically correct—but practically misleading. The tools of development may reside in government departments, but the spirit of development lives in leaders who inspire action, demand results, and mobilize resources both in and out of Parliament.



Young leaders aren’t naive about the Constitution. We know the role of MPs. But we also know the role of influence. And that’s what a committed MP does—they influence, they advocate, they unlock progress. They don’t hide behind technicalities.



If politics is to evolve, then it must allow room for fresh energy, fresh ideas, and yes—fresh approaches. It’s not about titles like “Honourable.” It’s about honouring the people, even before the ballot speaks.



So let’s not discourage genuine acts of goodwill from aspiring leaders. Let’s not mistake initiative for ignorance. What we’re witnessing is not the recycling of old habits—it’s the birth of a new era, where young leaders are stepping up, speaking out, and yes—starting now.



Because real change won’t wait.