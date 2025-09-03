Rebel Republican claims billionaire in Epstein’s ‘black book’ is targeting him

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) plans to take steps Tuesday to push for a vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files — and suggested a shadowy billionaire in the famous “black book” is out to get him.

Lawmakers are back from summer recess, and Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) were expected to file a discharge petition aimed at compelling the Department of Justice to fully release all files related to the disgraced financier’s case. The bipartisan effort is underway from the House Oversight Committee to uncover the files despite pushback from Republican leaders.

“Jobs, the economy, those are always the big issues, but you really can’t solve any of that if this place is corrupt,” Massie told CNN.

CNN reporter Manu Raju asked, “What do you mean, if this place is corrupt?”

“Well, I mean, if they’re going to cover up for rich and powerful and politically connected people, which is still what is happening right now here,” Massie said.

Massie, who has faced off with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and the Trump administration over calling for the release of the files, continues to face attacks.

“Look, I got three billionaires right now running ads against me in Kentucky, and one of them is in Epstein’s black book. So I’m not worried about it,” Massie said. “I’ve already poked the hornet’s nest here, and, you know, once you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound. We’re going to get these files released.”

Anti-Massie super PAC MAGA KY has drawn $2 million from donors through June and the end of August, Politico reports. That includes $1 million from Paul Singer, $250,000 from hedge fund manager John Paulson, and $750,000 from Preserve America PAC, another super PAC connected to Miriam Adelson that backed Trump in the election.

At least five Republicans, plus all Democrats, are needed to vote in favor of releasing the Epstein files, which could push the measure forward.

Massie believes there will be enough votes — and that considerable pressure is coming from the White House for other GOP members not to side with him on the move.

The House Oversight Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with victims of the disgraced financier who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on human-trafficking charges and is alleged to have run a blackmail operation targeting powerful figures.

Survivors have indicated that they want the files released, Massie said.