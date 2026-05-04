Iran says US claim about ships passing through the strait ‘entirely false’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has called the US claim about ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz “outright lies”.

Earlier, US Central Command said two US-flagged merchant vessels had “successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Now, Iranian state media have shared a statement from the IRGC saying “no commercial vessels or oil tankers” have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in “recent hours”.

The IRGC says the US statements are “baseless and entirely false”, and warns that any other movements against the instructions of the IRGC Navy “face serious risks”.