Report claims missiles fired at US warship near Hormuz



Tehran — Iranian media reports that two missiles were launched toward a U.S. naval vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, close to Jask island, after the ship allegedly ignored warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.





The incident remains unverified, with no official confirmation from U.S. authorities regarding damage or casualties.





The report comes as tensions escalate following the U.S. announcement of “Project Freedom,” aimed at supporting maritime transit in the region.



Situation remains fluid and developing.