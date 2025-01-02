RECOGNISE AND HONOUR DANDY CRAZY – SIKOTA



I would like to convey my deepest and sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Wesley Chibambo (Dandy Crazy) who has sadly passed away early this morning.





There is no doubt that Dandy Crazy was a giant in the Zambian musical industry. His innovation and natural charm touched many. His social and political commentaries are strongly articulated through song much like Bob Marley, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Peter Tosh, John Lenon, Arrested Development and Wycleef Jean songs hold deep meaning.





At the same time Dandy Crazy had a fun side to him and was able to churnout playful songs as well. Whether fun, social commentary or political songs, his music sent you to the dance floor.



Dandy Crazy has received numerous awards for his contributions to the music industry and cultural preservation.





Some of his notable awards include:



1. The Grand Commander of the Order of Freedom award bestowed upon him by President Sata on Independence Day in 2011 for his popular PF campaign song “Don’t Kubeba” .

2. Accolades for cultural preservation and has also received awards for his efforts in preserving Zambian culture through his music.





One way the industry can honour Dandy Crazy is to lobby and urge all radio and television stations together with all bloggers to simultaneously from a set time (say two hours before the Church burial program is scheduled to start) all play Dandy Crazy’s music.



I pray that the Permanent Secretary for Arts, Mr. Chama Fumba (Pilato) will have the State Media give this honour to his late colleague.





The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) president Mr. Davison Munsanda should, in addition to the tribute concert customarily held at Lusaka Theatre Club, should urge and convince all broadcasters and bloggers to have this two hours of Wesley Chibambo’s music ring out throughout Zambia.





This is the way that we should as a country recognise and honour Dandy Crazy.



SAKWIBA SIKOTA S.C.,

CHAIRMAN

UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE



2nd January 2025