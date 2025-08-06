REJECTED BILLS: WHY IS HICHILEMA REFUSING TO LEARN, REFUSING TO STOP?- Fred M’membe

REJECTED BILLS: WHY IS HICHILEMA REFUSING TO LEARN, REFUSING TO STOP?

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are proving to be a leadership disaster. They are directionless, clueless, and shockingly arrogant.

Day in day out, they are only delivering political and economic blunders of catastrophic proportions, yet they boast around with misplaced confidence, pretending to have a master plan for the country when all they offer is empty talk and deception.

Take, for instance, the rejected bills. Parliamentarians who are the people’s representatives have thrown these bills out, yet Mr Hichilema and the UPND administration decide to send the same bills back for what they’re calling “consultation.” What kind of logic is that? Who are they trying to consult? If the elected representatives of the people have already rejected the bills, what is there to consult on? Who exactly are they consulting, and why waste taxpayers’ money chasing dead proposals?

It is evident that this administration behaves as if the will of the people is irrelevant, and as if governance is a game of force rather than consent. They always want to have their way even when it is absolutely clear that there is no way to do anything sensible or meaningful. Why is the UPND so arrogant, so incompetent, and so obsessed with forcing its unwanted agenda on citizens? What type of governance is this? What type of leaders are these?

This country deserves leaders who listen, not rulers or tin-pot dictators, who bulldoze their way through failure. People are tired of this thoughtless system and arrogance of leadership that is destroying our country.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party