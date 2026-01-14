“Remanded in Custody” – Court Denies Portable Bail Over Assault on Police Officer and N12m Car Theft.

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, will remain behind bars after the Federal High Court in Ota, Ogun State, denied his request for bail on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The Charges

The singer was arraigned following his arrest on Sunday, facing multiple counts, including assault, theft, and resisting arrest. Prosecutors detailed that on New Year’s Day, Portable allegedly attacked his baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, and her siblings at his bar in Iyana Ilogbo.

Beyond the domestic altercation, the charge sheet introduced new, weightier allegations. Portable is accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at ₦12 million, belonging to one Ileyemi Damilola. Furthermore, he is charged with obstructing and physically assaulting a female law enforcement agent, Inspector Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was on duty.

Bail Denied

The presiding judge ruled against granting immediate bail. The court insisted that the female police officer whom Portable allegedly attacked must appear in court before any decision on his release can be made. Consequently, the case has been adjourned to January 19, and the singer has been remanded in custody.

