Reports claim all 8 aboard crashed B-52 bomber killed in California



New reports circulating following the crash of a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress at Edwards Air Force Base in California claim that all eight crew members on board were killed when the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff.





The bomber reportedly crashed within the boundaries of the base in the Mojave Desert, triggering a major emergency response and a fire that sent thick black smoke into the sky.





If confirmed, the incident would rank among the deadliest U.S. military aviation accidents involving a B-52 in recent years. Authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the crash, including potential mechanical or operational factors.





As of now, official confirmation regarding the identities and status of the crew remains limited, and further details are expected from U.S. military authorities.