Beloved Citizens,

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO MEET COPPERBELT UPND ADOPTED CANDIDATES, SELECTED PARTY STRUCTURES THIS AFTERNOON IN KITWE

Our Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is expected this afternoon in Kitwe, Copperbelt Province.

The Head of State is on his routine countrywide tour of meeting all adopted UPND candidates and selected party structures. This afternoon he will be on the Copperbelt at Hakainde Hichilema House, UPND Copperbelt Provincial Secretariat in Kitwe.

Yesterday the Republican President was in Solwezi and this morning he will be in Muchinga Province before flying into Kitwe for the same exercise.

We expect all Copperbelt UPND adopted candidates and selected invited party structures to be there.

Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt UPND Chairman