DAMN: Republican Rep admits they’ll ‘Lose 60 to 70 Seats’ if Trump launches Iran ground invasion, after massive MAGA backlash from families seeing their kids and grandkids putting boots on the ground for a meaningless war.





A new Politico report exposes panic inside the GOP as Trump edges closer to deeper war with Iran. One Republican lawmaker too cowardly to give his name said, “We lose 60 to 70 seats if troops hit the ground.”



And it’s not just one voice. Even loyalists are cracking.





Rep. Eli Crane said: I’m really, really hopeful this doesn’t turn into a boots-on-the-ground situation… My biggest concern this whole time is that this would turn into another long Middle Eastern war. I know a lot of our supporters and a lot of members of Congress are very concerned.





Rep. Nancy Mace drew a hard line: No U.S. troops on the ground. If that changes, we’re in a different phase of the conflict.



Rep. Derrick Van Orden made it clear he opposes sending troops. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie warned about another Forever War.





Even Speaker Mike Johnson tried to calm fears, saying a ground invasion is not the intention and should not be necessary.





But behind closed doors, they already know. They voted to block oversight, handed Trump unchecked power, and now they’re terrified of the consequences.



They enabled this. Now they’re running from it while the country pays the price.



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