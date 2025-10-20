 “I RESIGNED BECAUSE OF TRUMP” — MARINE COLONEL WALKS AWAY AFTER 24 YEARS 

In a blistering Washington Post column, Marine Corps Colonel Doug Krugman revealed he resigned after 24 years of service because he no longer believed President Trump was committed to the Constitution — and feared being ordered to turn weapons on fellow Americans.

“I could not swear without reservation to follow a commander in chief who seemed so willing to disregard the Constitution,” Krugman wrote. “President Trump’s actions became increasingly difficult for me to justify, culminating with the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.”

Krugman said he had already made his decision before Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned generals and admirals to a controversial, partisan meeting in Quantico. Trump reportedly warned the top brass, “If you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room. There goes your rank. There goes your future.”

The combat veteran said what pushed him over the edge was the president’s delusional portrayal of American cities as war zones. “President Trump’s description of Portland as a ‘war zone’ is as fantastical as his belief that the June protests in a few blocks of Los Angeles would somehow ‘obliterate’ the massive city of nearly 4 million,” Krugman wrote. “In both cases, his words had little connection to reality.”

He warned that Trump’s inflammatory orders — and the imaginary threats they’re based on — are a direct threat to military cohesion.

“I do not claim to speak for any other person or institution,” Krugman added. “But if they have doubts about their orders, they are not alone. They should be confident in questioning possibly immoral or illegal orders, remembering they are responsible for their own actions.”

He served through two wars. But he’s drawing the line at this president

