Respect the Presidency, Emmanuel Mwamba Must Uphold National Decorum





In any democracy, freedom of speech is protected, but it must be exercised with responsibility, especially when addressing the Head of State.

Former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent remarks and tone towards President Hakainde Hichilema have crossed the line from fair criticism into disrespect.

As a senior citizen and public figure, Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba should know that mocking the presidency does not strengthen democracy, it weakens it.





President Hakainde Hichilema was elected by the Zambian people and holds a constitutional mandate to lead the nation.





Whether one agrees with his policies or not, the office he occupies deserves the utmost respect. Reducing every national matter to humour or ridicule not only disrespects the President but also undermines the dignity of the Zambian people who voted him into power.





We must never allow political differences to breed personal contempt. Zambia needs a mature and issue-based political culture, not a circus of mockery. Criticism must remain constructive, respectful, and grounded in facts, not insults or satire. Let us remind Mr. Mwamba and others in public life that patriotism begins with respect, and President Hichilema deserves nothing less.



By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB.