REUTERS EXCLUSIVE: THE UAE IS QUIETLY UNLOCKING $10-20 BILLION FOR IRAN. IN EXCHANGE FOR PEACE.





Four sources told Reuters the UAE has agreed to unlock between $10 billion and $20 billion for Iran — $3 billion already delivered. In exchange, Iran halts missile and drone attacks on the UAE and both countries rebuild ties including intelligence sharing and economic cooperation.





The backstory: Iran fired missiles and drones at the UAE throughout the war — emptying Dubai’s hotels, driving out expatriates, and shaking the emirate’s reputation as a safe business hub. The last direct attack was May 4, on Fujairah port.





Talks accelerated last week when senior IRGC officials visited Abu Dhabi and met Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — staying at his private guest house. UAE officials then visited Tehran to finalize the mechanism.





One source explained why this solves the deal without either side losing face: “Iran can claim it extracted compensation for war damages. Washington can insist it paid nothing. Abu Dhabi gets its own security and Dubai’s hub status — framed as an investment in rebuilding regional trust.”





Iran has approached at least two other Gulf countries for similar arrangements.



Meanwhile today — Trump raged at “fake news” after Iranian state media claimed any agreement would guarantee Iran’s “right to enrich uranium,” give Tehran control over Hormuz, and send billions to the Islamic Republic.





Iran’s state media describes the deal one way.

The UAE is already wiring the money.



Reuters can’t even confirm whose money it actually is. →



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