Rihanna reacts after being hit by a closing door while leaving New York hotel

International music star Rihanna had a brief but awkward moment with a member of her security team over the weekend in New York.

The 37-year-old singer was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan when the incident occurred. Rihanna was in the city ahead of her partner A$AP Rocky’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Videos shared online show Rihanna exiting the hotel through a set of double doors. The man walking ahead of her, believed to be her bodyguard, stepped out first without holding the door, allowing it to swing back and hit the singer.

Reacting immediately, Rihanna made a sarcastic comment as she pushed through the door, saying, “Such a gentleman you are,” Daily Mail reported.

The moment, captured on camera, quickly circulated on social media and drew reactions from viewers, many of whom criticised the bodyguard for not being attentive.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that the issue was not about opening a door for someone, but about awareness and professionalism, especially given his role.

Despite the brief incident, Rihanna appeared unbothered afterward. She later joined A$AP Rocky at the afterparty following his SNL appearance, which was hosted by actor Finn Wolfhard.

The singer, who is a mother of three, has been in the spotlight recently after hinting in an earlier interview that she may be open to having another child.