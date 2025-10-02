Robert Mugabe Junior Arrested By Police Over Drug Allegations

Zimbabwe Police Arrest Robert Mugabe Jr For Drugs

Robert Mugabe Junior, the son of the late former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, was arrested in Harare yesterday, 1 October 2025, after police allegedly found him in possession of drugs. The 33-year-old was taken into custody by the Drugs and Narcotics section and is being held at Harare Central Police Station.

Drugs Found During Arrest

According to reports, Mugabe Junior was allegedly found with two sachets of dagga and a quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine. The substances were reportedly hidden among the cash in his possession.

Robert was reportedly seen driving recklessly as he approached a police checkpoint. After being stopped and questioned, officers searched him and allegedly discovered three stabs of dagga in his pockets.

He is expected to appear before magistrates in Harare today, 2 October 2025. Police have not yet released an official statement on the matter.

A source quoted by 263Chat said:

“He was taken by the Drugs and Narcotics section after they discovered dagga and a powder suspected to be cocaine among his belongings.”

History Of Legal Trouble

This is not the first time Mugabe Junior has encountered legal trouble. In February 2023, he was arrested on allegations of damaging property at a party in Harare. He faced three counts of malicious damage to property and two charges of assaulting a police officer. Car windscreens were allegedly smashed, and an officer was spat on.

His lawyer at the time, Ashiel Mugiya, said in court:

“The prosecutors had not done a thorough investigation, and the matter could be settled out of court.”

Brother Also Arrested Earlier This Year

The arrest also comes months after his younger brother, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, was taken into custody on 1 July 2025 over allegations of leading an armed group that attacked workers at a mine near the Mugabe family estate in Mazowe. According to ZimLive, several workers were seriously injured during the confrontation.

A worker quoted in court proceedings recalled that Chatunga accused them in Shona:

That incident left multiple employees hospitalised, with one guard in critical condition at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The cases was seen by many analysts as a sign of the family’s diminished political influence, noting such arrests would have been highly unlikely during their father’s presidency.

All eyes are now on the Harare magistrates’ court as Robert Mugabe Jr awaits his latest day in court