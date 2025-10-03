Robert Mugabe’s son appears in court on drug charge



The son of Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe has appeared in a Harare court charged with drug possession.





Robert Mugabe Jr, 33, was arrested on Wednesday morning as he drove the wrong way down a one-way street, according to court documents.





Police searched a black sling bag he was wearing at the time and allegedly found two small sachets of cannabis.





Following the incident, police said in a statement that five people in a “syndicate linked to him” were also arrested.





Mr Mugabe’s lawyer told the BBC they plan to deny the charges, and contested the factual claims made by the police.