ROYAL GONE: SAUDI’S ‘SLEEPING PRINCE’ DIES AFTER 20 YEARS IN COMA





Saudi’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ royal who spent 20 years in a coma after horror London car crash has died aged 36.





Prince Al-Waleed suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2005 after a car accident while studying at a military college in London.





His heartbroken dad Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz confirmed his passing on social media.





He wrote on X: “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”



Credit: The Sun