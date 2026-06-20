Russia launches large-scale strikes across Ukraine as civilian casualties mount



Russian forces have intensified their aerial campaign across Ukraine, launching a new wave of strikes against multiple regions across the country.





According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched 99 long-range drones and missiles during the latest overnight assault, while Ukrainian air defenses claimed to have intercepted 92 incoming drones.





Civilian casualties were reported in several areas, with at least three people killed and more than 45 others injured.



The city of Kharkiv was among the hardest-hit areas, where guided glide bombs reportedly struck residential neighborhoods, damaging apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure.





Heavy attacks were also reported in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions, underscoring the continued intensity of the conflict far beyond the front lines.





The latest strikes come amid an escalating cycle of cross-border drone attacks and retaliatory operations by both Russia and Ukraine.