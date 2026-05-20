Russia Launches Tactical Nuclear Drill as Putin Visits China



Russia has begun military exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons systems, including troop deployments and missile-launch preparations, in a move drawing intense international attention as President Vladimir Putin visits China for high-level talks with President Xi Jinping.





Russian officials described the exercise as focusing on “non-strategic” or tactical nuclear weapons — smaller nuclear systems designed for battlefield use rather than large-scale strategic strikes.





The timing of the drill has sparked major geopolitical analysis, with observers viewing it as a dual message from Moscow.



First, analysts say the exercise appears aimed at warning NATO and Western countries following increased discussions about supplying Ukraine with more advanced long-range weapons systems.





Second, the nuclear drill coinciding with Putin’s visit to Beijing is widely being interpreted as a display of strength by the deepening Russia-China partnership amid growing confrontation with the United States and its allies.





While no direct link between Beijing and the nuclear exercise has been officially announced, the developments underscore the increasingly close strategic alignment between Moscow and Beijing as both countries continue expanding cooperation across military, economic, and diplomatic sectors.





The exercise has also renewed global concern over rising nuclear rhetoric tied to the war in Ukraine and broader tensions between major world powers.