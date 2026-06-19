Russia releases images claiming destruction of Ukrainian troop positions in Sumy and Donetsk





Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published new images that it says show strikes against temporary deployment points of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.





According to the ministry, the images depict attacks on what were described as temporary military positions and staging areas used by Ukrainian troops near active front-line sectors.





The released images reportedly show explosions and fires at the targeted locations following the strikes. Independent verification of the claims and the full extent of the reported damage remains unavailable.





Military activity has intensified in the Sumy region in recent weeks, while fighting continues across parts of Donetsk as both Russian and Ukrainian forces attempt to improve their battlefield positions.





Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on the images released by the Russian Defense Ministry.