Russia rushes to contain fuel price surge after Moscow refinery attack



The economic fallout from yesterday’s attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery is already beginning to emerge





Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has reportedly ordered two major fuel station chains in Moscow to provide urgent explanations after gasoline prices started rising sharply across parts of the capital.





Officials are also monitoring reports that some areas have begun introducing fuel rationing measures as supplies become increasingly strained following damage to one of Moscow’s key refining facilities.

The developments suggest that the refinery strike is now moving beyond a security issue and beginning to impact fuel distribution and consumer markets inside the Russian capital.