Russia says it intercepted 187 Ukrainian drones overnight after Moscow refinery attack



Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems intercepted a total of 187 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight.





The announcement comes just two days after Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone operations to date, targeting a major oil refinery in Moscow and triggering large fires at the facility.





In the aftermath of the latest attacks, the Kremlin has praised the performance of Russian air defense forces, highlighting their interception rate as authorities seek to reassure the public following recent strikes near the capital.





The continued wave of long-range drone attacks underscores the increasingly intense aerial dimension of the war, with strategic infrastructure deep inside Russian territory remaining under pressure.