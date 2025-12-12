BREAKING: RUSSIA STRIKES TURKISH SHIP IN UKRAINIAN PORT… RIGHT AFTER PUTIN-ERDOGAN PEACE CHAT





Russian forces hammered a civilian bulk carrier docked in Ukraine’s Odesa port with ballistic missiles and drones, leaving it damaged and spewing flames.



The vessel’s owned by Turkish firm Cenk RoRo and was hauling generators, per early reports.





This hits right on the heels of today’s Putin-Erdogan meeting in Ashgabat, where Erdogan pushed a limited ceasefire to safeguard energy spots and ports.





Turkey’s balancing act in the Black Sea is on thin ice, and any slip could wreck truce talks and threaten shipping, grain exports, and regional stability.



Source: Reuters, United24 Media, NEXTA, @nexta_tv