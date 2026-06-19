Russia suffers 1,370 casualties in 24 hours; 58 artillery systems reportedly lost



Ukraine’s General Staff claims Russian forces suffered approximately 1,370 casualties over the past 24 hours, alongside the reported loss of 58 artillery systems across multiple sectors of the front.





The figures were released as fighting continues along several active front-line areas, while Ukraine simultaneously expands long-range drone operations against targets deep inside Russian territory.





The battlefield situation remains highly intense, with both sides continuing large-scale combat operations and reporting significant losses