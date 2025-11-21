RUSSIAN OIL TANKER RETREATS AFTER U.S. NAVY INTERCEPT OFF VENEZUELA



A sanctioned Russian tanker carrying fuel to Venezuela suddenly reversed course when a U.S. Navy warship crossed its path near the Venezuelan coast.





The vessel now sits idle offshore, suggesting Washington might be escalating from paper sanctions to naval enforcement.



The tanker was part of Moscow’s energy lifeline keeping Maduro’s regime afloat despite Western pressure.





Its retreat marks a potential shift in U.S. strategy from watching sanctioned ships to actively blocking them.



Russian oil has been Venezuela’s economic oxygen as both nations coordinate to dodge sanctions.





If the Navy starts intercepting deliveries, Putin loses a client and Maduro loses his fuel.





The message to Moscow and Caracas: your oil-for-survival scheme now requires running a U.S. Navy gauntlet.



Source: Bloomberg