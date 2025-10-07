SA ambassador Nathi Mthethwa’s burial plans pending investigation



The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed that final arrangements for the burial of South Africa’s Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, are still pending.





DIRCO stated that they are awaiting the completion of all formal processes, including the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The family has expressed their intention to work closely with DIRCO to ensure that Mthethwa receives a dignified send-off befitting his legacy .





Ambassador Mthethwa was found dead on September 30, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel. French authorities suspect suicide, noting that a window in his hotel room had been tampered with and that he had sent a distressing message to his wife the previous evening.





The South African government has refrained from drawing conclusions, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation .





DIRCO has assured the Mthethwa family that his remains will be repatriated to South Africa once all necessary procedures are completed.





The family has expressed their appreciation for DIRCO’s support and is focused on honoring Mthethwa’s memory. The Department has also pledged to provide a dignified send-off for the late ambassador .





As investigations continue, DIRCO remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in determining the circumstances of Ambassador Mthethwa’s death.