SA GROUP ALLEGED ZAMBIA’S EX-PRESIDENT LUNGU WAS MURDERED



By Darius Choonya



The family of former President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that a South African group calling itself the Progressive Forces of South Africa claims to have formally filed a report with the South African Police Service, alleging that Mr. Lungu was murdered and that investigations should be conducted.





In a statement updating the public on the status of burial negotiations with the Zambian government, the Lungu family also accused the government of engaging in clandestine activities seemingly intended to frustrate the process and make futile attempts to access the former president’s body for unknown reasons.





Among the incidents cited in the statement is the alleged hiring of a private investigator by the Zambian government without the family’s knowledge or consent.



Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu has also revealed that on September 23, 2025, the government allegedly engaged a private investigator who approached the morgue holding the remains of the late former president.





The investigator reportedly claimed that a case docket had been opened following a report from a supposed family member alleging that Mr. Lungu had been poisoned.





Mr. Zulu explained that the investigator’s visit was aimed at inquiring about the whereabouts of the body in connection with the alleged poisoning case. However, when asked about the issue, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa denied that the government was involved in such activities.





He has added that while the Lungu family awaits formal communication from Mr. Kangwa, on September 29, 2025, the group known as the Progressive Forces of South Africa claimed to have lodged a formal report with the South African Police Service, alleging that Mr. Lungu was murdered.





The family says these and other unresolved matters have caused a continued impasse between them and the government.



Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025.



