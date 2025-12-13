SA man sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting and k!lling his wife during church service

A 55-year-old South African man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting and k!lling his estranged wife during a church service.

The High Court in Limpopo, based in Thohoyandou, this week convicted and sentenced Avhapfani Eric Mundalamo, from Sidou Village, Limpopo, for the m8rder of his 43-year-old wife, Patience Funanani Mbedzi.

According to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the incident happened in Makonde village on 30 March 2024 when Eric followed his wife to a church service.

Armed with a firearm, he entered the church and shot her d3ad in front of congregants.

After the horrific shooting, the k1ller fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla vehicle.

Police at Thohoyandou opened a m3rder case and assigned the investigation to Constable Mmbengeni Clovis Mashamba of the Thohoyandou detective service.

An extensive manhunt was launched, and Mundalamo handed himself over to the police the following day, on 1 April 2024, and was formally charged.

After nearly two years of investigations and multiple court appearances, the court sentenced Eric to life imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Police in the province welcomed the sentence.

Mbedzi was a popular choir leader, and the incident occurred while she was leading a choir performance.

She owned Funi’s Hair Salon but also dedicated her time to her local church.