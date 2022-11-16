SACCORD HAPPY WITH PAYING PEACEKEEPERS 100% ALLOWANCES

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema for signing Statutory Instrument No.70 0f 2022 to Facilitate for 100% Allowance to the Zambia Defense Force in Peacekeeping Operations.

This follows President Hakainde Hichilema recent signing of the Statutory Instrument No.70 0f 2022 that came into effect on 4th November 2022.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the signed SI signifies an important recognition of the role that Zambia’s men and women play in contributing to peace in various parts of the world.

He says SACCORD believes that peace building requires the necessary investments in human personnel responsible for such and affording the nation’s soldiers have their 100% dues is a proactive step to building greater peace.

Cheembe has since encouraged the Defense Force to continue performing well in all peacekeeping missions they undertake and congratulated them for their efforts being recognized by the President.