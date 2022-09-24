SAD NEWS: bus carrying traders has collided with a ZNS truck at UNZA along Great East road in Lusaka. Several people are feared dead

BREAKING NEWS…….A number of people are feared dead this morning when a minibus they were on rammed into an abnormal load at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus main gate.

Eye witnesses say the minibus was carrying mostly women who were coming from ordering fresh vegetables when they met their fate this morning.
