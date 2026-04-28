Sad News:

Nollywood Actor Solomon Akiyesi Passes Away in His Sleep😭





The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing of actor Solomon Akiyesi, who died in his sleep.





Leaders of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), past and present, have also acknowledged the tragic development, confirming the news publicly.





The actor’s wife revealed that he died on sunday.



Akiyesi built his career with appearances in films such as Desperate Ladies, Pretty Liars, Bridge of Contract, and Heart of a Saint, among others, leaving behind a body of work that many will remember.



May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace 🙏.



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#solomonakiyesi