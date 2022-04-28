Liverpool striker, Saido Mane has equalled Didier Drogba as the African with the most goals in UEFA champions league history.

Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of the champions league semi final at Anfield and Mane scored the second goal.

Sadio Man? equals Didier Drobga?s record as the African with the most goals in the Champions League history

With Mane’s goal against the Yellow Submarine, the Senegal ace has matched a feat only achieved by the Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba.