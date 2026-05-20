SAKALA PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR UPND FLAG BEARER IN KAUMBWE



Former aspiring candidate for Kaumbwe Constituency Esnart Sakala has congratulated Dr. Aaron Mwanza following his adoption as the UPND parliamentary candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





In a statement issued after the adoption process, Ms. Sakala thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND leadership for allowing her to participate in what she described as a peaceful and credible process.





She said it had been an honour to offer herself for service under President Hichilema’s leadership and expressed gratitude to party officials at all levels for strengthening democracy within the ruling party.





Ms. Sakala also pledged her full support to Dr. Mwanza and called for unity among party members in Kaumbwe Constituency.





“Congratulations to Hon. Dr. Aaron Mwanza on his adoption as our Party’s flag bearer. I wish you success and assure you of my support as we work together for the people of Kaumbwe Constituency,” she said..





She further thanked her supporters and all those who believed in her vision, saying their encouragement had humbled her despite not securing adoption.





“Politics is about service above self. Our mission to develop Kaumbwe and improve the lives of our people continues, and I remain ready to contribute in every way I can,” Ms. Sakala said.





She urged party members and residents of Kaumbwe to remain united, focused, and hopeful for the future.